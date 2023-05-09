Founders Financial Securities LLC Sells 233,824 Shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)

Founders Financial Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 233,824 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned about 0.13% of Daré Bioscience worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,533,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 30,299 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Daré Bioscience by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 125,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 67,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 283,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 11,198.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 55,992 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 68,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 15,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Daré Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of DARE stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. Daré Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Daré Bioscience ( NASDAQ:DARE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts forecast that Daré Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DARE. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Friday, March 31st. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Daré Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

About Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.

