Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,560 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in FOX were worth $9,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOX. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 501.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,344,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,492 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 6,397.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 915,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,046,000 after purchasing an additional 901,400 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,694,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,292,000 after purchasing an additional 851,054 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 518.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 913,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,036,000 after purchasing an additional 765,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,308,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,205,000 after purchasing an additional 573,215 shares during the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

FOX Trading Up 0.6 %

FOX opened at $29.56 on Tuesday. Fox Co. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $34.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.37.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

Insider Activity at FOX

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.