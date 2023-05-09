Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Piper Sandler

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Intapp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

NASDAQ INTA opened at $37.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.03. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 0.62. Intapp has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $47.04.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). Intapp had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.52 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Intapp will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles E. Moran sold 62,543 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $2,199,011.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,016.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Charles E. Moran sold 62,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $2,199,011.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,104 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,016.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $647,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 616,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,616,679.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 418,960 shares of company stock worth $16,075,879 in the last quarter. 48.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Intapp during the second quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 460.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 19.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

