Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Bank of America

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.79% from the stock’s current price.

INTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Intapp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.88.

Get Intapp alerts:

Intapp Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $37.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.03. Intapp has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $47.04. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Transactions at Intapp

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). Intapp had a negative return on equity of 29.75% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.52 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Intapp news, insider Michele Murgel sold 13,285 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $504,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,686. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intapp news, insider Michele Murgel sold 13,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $504,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,597 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,686. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $164,360.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,861.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 418,960 shares of company stock valued at $16,075,879. Company insiders own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Intapp by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after buying an additional 73,242 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Intapp during the first quarter worth about $6,428,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Intapp by 20.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 20,136 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Intapp by 12.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 9,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.