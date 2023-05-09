Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,186 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.71% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $7,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PKW. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,055,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,161,000 after acquiring an additional 12,451 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,679,000.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PKW opened at $84.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.73. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $73.80 and a one year high of $92.76.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.296 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.