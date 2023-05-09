iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 142.5% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 364,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,396,000 after acquiring an additional 214,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $853,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.87 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $48.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.12 and a 200-day moving average of $45.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

