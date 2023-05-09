iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Stock Position Boosted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 1.52% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $28,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USRT. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 659.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 972.4% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $50.80 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $44.80 and a twelve month high of $60.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.90 and a 200-day moving average of $50.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.