iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,651,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,758 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $37,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

BATS:GOVT opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.24 and its 200 day moving average is $23.02.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

