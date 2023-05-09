John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 830,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,880 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 1.38% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $38,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000.

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $46.86 on Tuesday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $51.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

