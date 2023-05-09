Landos Biopharma (LABP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect Landos Biopharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Landos Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LABP opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of -1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.34. Landos Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LABP. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 23,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 25,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 39,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 48,232 shares in the last quarter. 59.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate in development include omilancor, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic candidate that targets lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and eosinophilic esophagitis; NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1 (NOD-like), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and LABP-104, an orally-active and systemically bioavailable small molecule therapeutic candidate that targets LANCL2 agonist for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

