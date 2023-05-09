Landos Biopharma (LABP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th.
Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect Landos Biopharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Landos Biopharma Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LABP opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of -1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.34. Landos Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.37.
Landos Biopharma Company Profile
Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate in development include omilancor, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic candidate that targets lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and eosinophilic esophagitis; NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1 (NOD-like), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and LABP-104, an orally-active and systemically bioavailable small molecule therapeutic candidate that targets LANCL2 agonist for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).
