Louisiana-Pacific Co. (LPX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on May 26th

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the building manufacturing company on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

Louisiana-Pacific has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Louisiana-Pacific has a dividend payout ratio of 22.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Louisiana-Pacific to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 2.1 %

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $63.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.64. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $75.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.23 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 19.05%. The business’s revenue was down 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $205,737,000 after buying an additional 655,132 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $37,576,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 191.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 188,700 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,722,000 after buying an additional 124,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth $5,498,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 291.5% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 96,895 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after buying an additional 72,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TD Securities upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.