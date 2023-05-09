Madison Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,888 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth approximately $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CSX by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after buying an additional 347,514 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in CSX by 12.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in CSX by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in CSX by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $31.88 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.