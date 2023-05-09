Madison Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,189 Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,166 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $82.57 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $110.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 917.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.43.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.83.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

