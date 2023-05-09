Madison Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 629 The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 629 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 14,705 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,668 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,396 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 1,721 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 749,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $248,237,000 after purchasing an additional 41,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CI. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.83.

Shares of CI opened at $264.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.11 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $264.46 and its 200-day moving average is $297.24.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.42%.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,509 shares of company stock worth $8,200,219 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

