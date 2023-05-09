Madison Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,518,000 after purchasing an additional 89,655 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in RLI by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,659,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $477,065,000 after buying an additional 96,189 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in RLI by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,283,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in RLI by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 771,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,318,000 after buying an additional 179,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in RLI by 7.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 692,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,850,000 after buying an additional 46,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at RLI

In other RLI news, Director Michael E. Angelina bought 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $131.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,990.33. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,089.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RLI news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 4,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $618,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 215,779 shares in the company, valued at $31,503,734. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Angelina acquired 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $131.41 per share, with a total value of $27,990.33. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,089.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RLI Stock Performance

NYSE:RLI opened at $137.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.24. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $100.96 and a fifty-two week high of $149.65.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $364.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.12 million. RLI had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 35.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RLI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RLI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on RLI from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

About RLI

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

Featured Articles

