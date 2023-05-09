Madison Asset Management LLC Has $279,000 Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 8.7% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 301,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEP opened at $92.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.79%.

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,975,213.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,001 shares of company stock worth $7,213,309. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Cfra lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.19.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

