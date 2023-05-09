Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 2,011 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth $32,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on NUE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

Nucor Stock Performance

Nucor stock opened at $141.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $182.68. The company has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.17.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 8.00%.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.