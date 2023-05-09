Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 2,466 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $174.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.89 and a 200-day moving average of $181.00. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

