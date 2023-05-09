Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 966 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,487,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,196.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,674,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,409 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,268,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,390,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,565 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS:IEFA opened at $69.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.59 and a 200-day moving average of $64.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

