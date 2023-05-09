Madison Asset Management LLC Takes $424,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WA Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12,545.4% in the third quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 373,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,737,000 after acquiring an additional 370,717 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 27.1% in the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 1,490,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,022,000 after acquiring an additional 318,000 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,693,000 after acquiring an additional 308,199 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,245,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,347,000 after acquiring an additional 302,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 131.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 396,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,266,000 after acquiring an additional 224,974 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB opened at $226.47 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $238.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

