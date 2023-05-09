MAIA Biotechnology (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA) Announces Earnings Results

MAIA Biotechnology (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MAIA Biotechnology Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. MAIA Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.12 million and a P/E ratio of -1.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stan Smith acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 553,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,446.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 56,148 shares of company stock valued at $192,925 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAIA Biotechnology Company Profile

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of MAIA Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

(Get Rating)

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies targeting cancer, primarily Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC). The company's pipeline, include THIO, a phase 2 clinical study in NSCLC. MAIA Biotechnology, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

