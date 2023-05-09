McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Increased to $420.00 by Analysts at Barclays

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Barclays from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MCK. Citigroup began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.75.

McKesson stock opened at $368.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson has a 1 year low of $298.69 and a 1 year high of $401.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $354.08 and a 200-day moving average of $368.13.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 25.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in McKesson by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,477,000 after acquiring an additional 213,343 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $633,960,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in McKesson by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,186,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,287,000 after buying an additional 137,396 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in McKesson by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,132,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,713,000 after buying an additional 92,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 938,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,212,000 after buying an additional 54,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

