McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Raised to $390.00 at Mizuho

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Mizuho from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MCK. Barclays upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.75.

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK stock opened at $368.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.13. McKesson has a 52 week low of $298.69 and a 52 week high of $401.78. The company has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.14 by $0.05. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.83 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson will post 25.94 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

