McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Raised to $475.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.75.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $368.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson has a one year low of $298.69 and a one year high of $401.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $354.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.14 by $0.05. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson will post 25.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Articles

