Mizuho Trims Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Target Price to $125.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Mizuho from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $94.50 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.92.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $105.24 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $123.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.02.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 8,838.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,399,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,301,000 after buying an additional 3,361,212 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,160,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $379,127,000 after buying an additional 1,781,488 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $152,111,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,169.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 954,234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $111,194,000 after buying an additional 879,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 482.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,046,943 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $123,518,000 after buying an additional 867,131 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Stories

