Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 3,588 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 327,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $12,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 92,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,695,643.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 22,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $964,998.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,365.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 522,371 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,868. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $46.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.97. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $52.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The firm had revenue of $25.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DELL. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Featured Articles

