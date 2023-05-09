Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.11% of Seagate Technology worth $11,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $16,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 153.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 54,038 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 44.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 29,329 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX opened at $56.29 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $88.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of -67.01 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.24.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -333.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.76.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

