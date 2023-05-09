Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 271 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.20% of Nexstar Media Group worth $13,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, insider Sean Compton sold 2,500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.85, for a total value of $439,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,640.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 448 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $73,489.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,539.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Compton sold 2,500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.85, for a total value of $439,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,640.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,441. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NXST opened at $166.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.47. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.01 and a 12 month high of $217.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.57 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 18.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

