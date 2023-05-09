Nwam LLC Purchases Shares of 10,581 Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $767,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,360,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $508,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,702,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Paramount Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $16.99 on Tuesday. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of -21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -123.08%.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

