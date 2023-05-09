Oak Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Oak Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 94.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,463,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19,230,872 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $347,253,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,468,477,000 after buying an additional 3,094,957 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 70.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,546,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,557,000 after buying an additional 2,716,651 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,427.5% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,930,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,907,483 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.25.

NYSE:XOM opened at $109.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $441.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

