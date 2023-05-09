ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Holdings Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,471 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $9,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OKE. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $30,000. First Command Bank grew its holdings in ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 1,003.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OKE opened at $63.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.21. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $71.57. The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.08%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.91.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

