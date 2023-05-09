Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 15,267 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,267 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 120,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IP stock opened at $32.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Insider Activity

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,567 shares of company stock worth $3,261,447 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their price target on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

International Paper Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

