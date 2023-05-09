Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $12,127,466.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $12,127,466.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,417,600.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,002 shares of company stock valued at $24,720,009 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $215.32 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $148.24 and a fifty-two week high of $215.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

AJG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

