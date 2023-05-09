Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.06 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 752.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 620,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,304,000 after purchasing an additional 548,070 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after buying an additional 473,168 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 22.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,019,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,732,000 after buying an additional 189,362 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $62,405,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 17.9% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,131,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,065,000 after buying an additional 172,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $476.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $498.08.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

ROP opened at $458.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $436.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $431.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $463.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.683 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

