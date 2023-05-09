Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 424 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after buying an additional 14,938 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $88.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.58. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $70.60 and a 52-week high of $101.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.45.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.10.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

