PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Cut to $78.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Susquehanna from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PYPL. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.66.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $75.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.85. PayPal has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $103.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.4% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in PayPal by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 649,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,252,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading

