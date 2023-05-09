Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 731,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,919 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.82% of Portland General Electric worth $35,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 21.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,996 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 37.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,473,000 after purchasing an additional 905,308 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 8.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,739,000 after purchasing an additional 848,958 shares in the last quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $32,615,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,331,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,908,000 after purchasing an additional 348,610 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $51.20 on Tuesday. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $56.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.94 and a 200 day moving average of $48.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.58.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $687.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.60 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 9.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 66.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 2,050 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $96,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,966. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.