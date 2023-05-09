Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 491,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,581 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $25,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GLPI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.80.

Insider Activity

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.82 per share, with a total value of $53,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,080,104.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $51.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.59.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

