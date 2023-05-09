Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 122,786 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $21,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $137.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $149.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.66.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.86%.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

