Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,666 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.92% of TreeHouse Foods worth $25,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 41.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 80.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at TreeHouse Foods

In other news, Director Ann Sardini sold 5,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $253,590.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,802. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:THS opened at $53.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.12 and a 1-year high of $55.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.96.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.83 million. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Sunday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc engages is the manufacture and distribution of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation, and Snacking and Beverages.

Further Reading

