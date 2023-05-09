Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $21.99 Million Stock Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 47,811 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Everest Re Group worth $21,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RE. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Everest Re Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth $496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Re Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.60.

Everest Re Group Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:RE opened at $383.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $244.57 and a one year high of $394.99.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.48 by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 45.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.15%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.