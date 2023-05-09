Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 394,717 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,773 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.19% of Seagate Technology worth $20,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 50.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Lee Financial Co raised its position in Seagate Technology by 9,233.3% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $56.29 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $88.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -333.33%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.76.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

