Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 686,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,660,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BN. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of BN stock opened at $31.86 on Tuesday. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $54.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.49.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

