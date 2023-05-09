Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 15,662 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,662 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $25,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,025,000 after buying an additional 52,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,125,000 after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 266,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,741,000 after purchasing an additional 25,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 210,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,672 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $402.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.92 and a 12 month high of $474.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $408.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $420.14.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total transaction of $1,238,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,268.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total transaction of $1,238,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,268.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total value of $124,021.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,328.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,537 shares of company stock valued at $6,404,608. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FDS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CICC Research started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

