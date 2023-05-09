Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 27,588 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,588 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of GoDaddy worth $21,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDDY. Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 192,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,382,000 after acquiring an additional 9,619 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth $491,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.10.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $41,078.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,628.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $153,813.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,539,951.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $41,078.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,628.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,952 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,352 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $70.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $85.32.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 95.36% and a net margin of 8.03%. GoDaddy’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

