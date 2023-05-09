Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 6,415 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,415 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.35% of Landstar System worth $20,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Landstar System by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,085,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $616,286,000 after acquiring an additional 31,476 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 28.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,664,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,541,000 after buying an additional 368,802 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,952,000 after buying an additional 46,997 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 581,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,998,000 after buying an additional 13,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 21.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,432,000 after buying an additional 98,958 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $179.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.29 and a 200-day moving average of $172.09. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $188.46.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 11.34%.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.83.

In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,280,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,280,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $553,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,092,693.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

