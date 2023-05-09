Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 547,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,005 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.22% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $30,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,733,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,613,000 after buying an additional 478,129 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,922,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,514,000 after buying an additional 1,017,386 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after buying an additional 1,511,144 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,297,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,641,000 after buying an additional 38,119 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,161,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,105,000 after purchasing an additional 218,633 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $66.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

