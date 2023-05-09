Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Downgraded by Atlantic Securities

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $55.00. Atlantic Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 0.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Shopify from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.30 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, February 13th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.82.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Up 3.8 %

SHOP stock opened at $64.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.82. The stock has a market cap of $82.19 billion, a PE ratio of -42.64 and a beta of 2.04. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $65.13.

Institutional Trading of Shopify

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,514,667,000 after buying an additional 7,936,912 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,491,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,036,963,000 after buying an additional 1,198,494 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,488 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,985,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $670,479,000 after purchasing an additional 706,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,867,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,378,000 after purchasing an additional 618,195 shares in the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.