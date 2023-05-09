Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Lowered to “Sell” at DZ Bank

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) was downgraded by research analysts at DZ Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $55.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $47.00. DZ Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 14.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SHOP. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.30 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Shopify from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Shopify from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Shopify from $50.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised Shopify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.82.

Shopify stock opened at $64.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.82. The company has a market cap of $82.19 billion, a PE ratio of -42.64 and a beta of 2.04. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $65.13.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 26.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Shopify by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Shopify by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 89.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

