Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 1,024 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Cintas were worth $8,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 10.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 16.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,505,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 84.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 9.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 19.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,410,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $460.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $448.48 and a 200 day moving average of $444.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $343.86 and a one year high of $470.23.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $501.25.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

